American International Group Inc. Sells 15,588 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,738 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.19. 141,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

