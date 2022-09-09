American National Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,296,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

