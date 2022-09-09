American National Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $489.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

