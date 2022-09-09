American National Insurance Co. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American National Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 839,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

