American National Insurance Co. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 0.8% of American National Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $288.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.34.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

