American National Insurance Co. Sells 1,635 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $330.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $318.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

