American National Insurance Co. Sells 4,975 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

