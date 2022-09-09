American National Insurance Co. Sells 5,015 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 621.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after purchasing an additional 703,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.7 %

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

