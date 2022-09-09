Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 58.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,704 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 1.9% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.85. 108,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,835. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.