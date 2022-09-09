Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 110.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. 130,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,286. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

