Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $2.20 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 32,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $24.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $87,912.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $277,452 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

