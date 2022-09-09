Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $4.57 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 2.6% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $84.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

