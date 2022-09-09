Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases New Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 151,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NYSE:MYTE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

