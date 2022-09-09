Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 2,279 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,999,000 after purchasing an additional 143,254 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.83. 29,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average is $218.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.