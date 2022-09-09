Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Takes $1.19 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.10% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,948,000 after buying an additional 557,591 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $16,860,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,352,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,421,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 805,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 307,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,015. The company has a market capitalization of $441.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

