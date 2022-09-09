Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASYS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amtech Systems news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth $773,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.