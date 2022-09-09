Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $20.75

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Embraer stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Embraer has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $12,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $689,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 106.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 483,345 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,382,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

