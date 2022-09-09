Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Target Price at $52.67

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $107,911,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.