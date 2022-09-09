Analyzing Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) and Its Rivals

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) is one of 331 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $313.95 million $1.05 billion 4.11 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Competitors $790.42 million $173.61 million 33.64

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 118.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Competitors 1867 11148 12920 274 2.44

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 270.82% 21.04% 13.09% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Competitors 14.98% 1.44% 2.37%

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

