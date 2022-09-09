Anime Token (ANI) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Anime Token (ANI) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anime Token has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Anime Token has a market capitalization of $56,677.07 and $63,912.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Anime Token
Anime Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
