Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $286.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Annexon

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Annexon will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 2,453,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $9,423,313.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Annexon by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Annexon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

