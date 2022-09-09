Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Holdings Lifted by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) by 227,699.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,699 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.06% of Apeiron Capital Investment worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Apeiron Capital Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,748. Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Apeiron Capital Investment

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

