Apis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Algoma Steel Group worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.06 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

