Apis Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Insmed comprises about 0.6% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Insmed by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after buying an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,059,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,306,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,302,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after buying an additional 67,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock worth $8,279,853. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.72 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

