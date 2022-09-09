Apis Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Medifast accounts for 4.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Medifast worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,077,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2,311.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 175,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,515,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $119.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.56. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

