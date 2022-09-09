Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

