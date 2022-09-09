April Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.04 Million (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One April coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. April has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $14,540.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, April has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

April Profile

April (CRYPTO:APRIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official website is apriloracle.com. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.

April Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade April should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase April using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

