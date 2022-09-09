Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,079 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $328,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ADM traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 122,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,423. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

