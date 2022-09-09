Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after acquiring an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. 99,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

