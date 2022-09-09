Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stake Lifted by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,222 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences comprises approximately 1.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Arcus Biosciences worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 536.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,543 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 332,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 140,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

