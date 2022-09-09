Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys Shares of 137,122 ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 137,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $19,481,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $17,856,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,965,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,944,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,005,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ESAC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

ESGEN Acquisition Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

