Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Decreases Stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,406 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 0.21% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSAA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

