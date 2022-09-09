Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $10.53 Million Holdings in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,143 shares during the period. Aurora Acquisition accounts for about 1.6% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 3.05% of Aurora Acquisition worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,344,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Aurora Acquisition by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 238,414 shares during the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Acquisition by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Price Performance

Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

