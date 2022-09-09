Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $24.81 Million in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,557,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,806,000. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI comprises 3.8% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.06% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Up 0.1 %

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.