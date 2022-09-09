Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Reduces Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,377 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 1.03% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCII. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,318.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,149,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 1,068,040 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,245.1% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 139,463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Stock Down 0.2 %

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

