Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 204,844 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,844 shares during the period. TPG Pace Beneficial II makes up approximately 1.2% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 1.94% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,646,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 111,635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,839 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 294,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Performance

Shares of YTPG opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

