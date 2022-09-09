Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 77,931 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,931 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.23.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

