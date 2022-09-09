Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 84,751 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,751 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.54% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZPS. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.92 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

