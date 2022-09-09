Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes $492,000 Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 852,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of HCVIW stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

