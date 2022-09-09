Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 3.4% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 12,817.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 502.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

