Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 58,098 shares.The stock last traded at $35.42 and had previously closed at $32.44.

A number of research firms have commented on AGX. StockNews.com cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Argan Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $498.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 16.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Argan by 9.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Argan by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Argan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Argan by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 66,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

