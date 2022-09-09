Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.77 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.43). Approximately 306,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 130,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.45).

The firm has a market cap of £152.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 117.67, a current ratio of 119.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.21.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

