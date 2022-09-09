Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.22). Approximately 3,693,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 1,001,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.21).

The stock has a market cap of £37.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.11.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it holds interests in six oil blocks in Colombia that covers an area of approximately 227,005 net acres; and oil and natural gas leases in seven areas in Canada covering an area of approximately 254,003 net acres.

