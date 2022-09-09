ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.28

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.28 and traded as low as $13.33. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 66,823 shares traded.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.