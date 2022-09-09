Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 295440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

