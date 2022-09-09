Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 183.36%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.33)-$(0.32) EPS.
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
