Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 183.36%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.33)-$(0.32) EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Asana by 29,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.