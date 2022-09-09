Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,333 Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCWGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCFCW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCFCW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,135. Tritium DCFC Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

