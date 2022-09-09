Atalaya Capital Management LP Has $18.81 Million Stock Position in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP cut its position in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Riverview Acquisition accounts for about 2.0% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 5.98% of Riverview Acquisition worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,916,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVAC. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Riverview Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Riverview Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Riverview Acquisition Trading Down 2.7 %

Riverview Acquisition Profile

NASDAQ RVAC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. 5,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,790. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

