Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $1.93 Million in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CANO. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CANO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 62,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CANO. Bank of America lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

