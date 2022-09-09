Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $505,000 Investment in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,270,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,058,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSRMU remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,159. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

